Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Pirates on July 6, 2023
The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Julio Urías Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Urías Stats
- Julio Urias (5-5) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 12th start of the season.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Urias has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.
- In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Urías Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|3.0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|2
|at Cardinals
|May. 18
|3.0
|6
|6
|6
|1
|2
|vs. Padres
|May. 13
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|at Padres
|May. 7
|5.2
|8
|2
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|May. 2
|7.0
|1
|1
|1
|10
|1
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Betts has put up 86 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .268/.372/.551 so far this season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.
- He's slashing .318/.396/.531 so far this season.
- Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 75 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.345/.465 so far this season.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 70 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He's slashing .241/.320/.407 so far this season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
