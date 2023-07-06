The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others in this game.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Julio Urías Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Urías Stats

Julio Urias (5-5) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 12th start of the season.

He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Urias has made eight starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Urías Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 1 3.0 6 5 5 2 2 at Cardinals May. 18 3.0 6 6 6 1 2 vs. Padres May. 13 7.0 3 2 2 4 0 at Padres May. 7 5.2 8 2 2 3 1 vs. Phillies May. 2 7.0 1 1 1 10 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has put up 86 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .268/.372/.551 so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (109 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .318/.396/.531 so far this season.

Freeman heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 75 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.345/.465 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 70 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs, 35 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .241/.320/.407 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

