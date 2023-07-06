The Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) will look to Mookie Betts when they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46) at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, July 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Pirates have +185 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Julio Urias - LAD (5-5, 4.94 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-9, 4.61 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 42, or 57.5%, of those games.

The Dodgers have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Dodgers have a 5-5 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (42.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -160 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.