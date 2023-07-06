The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Carlos Santana among those expected to step up at the plate.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 137 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .447 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 19th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (468 total).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage ranks seventh-best in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).

The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.287).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Julio Urias gets the start for the Dodgers, his 12th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.94 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Urias enters this game with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Urias has pitched five or more innings in a game eight times this season entering this game.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Michael Grove Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates L 9-7 Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels - Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels - Home Clayton Kershaw Tyler Anderson 7/14/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/16/2023 Mets - Away - -

