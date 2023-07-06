Julio Urias will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Dodger Stadium against Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +200 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-5.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers are 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 42 of the 73 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (57.5%).

Los Angeles has a record of 8-5 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (61.5% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 71.4% chance to win.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 49 times this season for a 49-32-5 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-16 22-22 13-15 34-23 37-24 10-14

