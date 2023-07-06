Thursday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46) at 10:10 PM (on July 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (5-5) for the Dodgers and Johan Oviedo (3-9) for the Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.

The Dodgers have won 42, or 57.5%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 9-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 468 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

