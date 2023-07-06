Dodgers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-38) taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-46) at 10:10 PM (on July 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable pitchers are Julio Urias (5-5) for the Dodgers and Johan Oviedo (3-9) for the Pirates.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Pirates Player Props
|Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.
- The Dodgers have won 42, or 57.5%, of the 73 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 468 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 1
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Julio Urías vs Daniel Lynch
|July 2
|@ Royals
|L 9-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Brady Singer
|July 3
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Michael Grove vs Mitch Keller
|July 4
|Pirates
|L 9-7
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz
|July 5
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 6
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo
|July 7
|Angels
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Griffin Canning
|July 8
|Angels
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tyler Anderson
|July 14
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
