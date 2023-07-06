David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:29 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
David Peralta and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this year (61.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (18.6%).
- In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has an RBI in 21 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|38
|.305
|AVG
|.270
|.343
|OBP
|.308
|.505
|SLG
|.360
|9
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|1
|20
|RBI
|11
|16/5
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 88 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates are sending Oviedo (3-9) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 4.61 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw five innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.