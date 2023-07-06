David Peralta and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (81 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Johan Oviedo on July 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this year (61.4%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (18.6%).

In 8.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has an RBI in 21 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 22 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 38 .305 AVG .270 .343 OBP .308 .505 SLG .360 9 XBH 7 5 HR 1 20 RBI 11 16/5 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings