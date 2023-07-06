Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 2, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .118 with two doubles and 10 walks.
  • Barnes has a hit in 11 of 32 games played this year (34.4%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 32 games this season.
  • In six games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
.136 AVG .102
.255 OBP .167
.136 SLG .143
0 XBH 2
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
12/7 K/BB 15/3
1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).
