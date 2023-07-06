Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 6 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 2, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .118 with two doubles and 10 walks.

Barnes has a hit in 11 of 32 games played this year (34.4%), but no multi-hit games.

He has not homered in his 32 games this season.

In six games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .136 AVG .102 .255 OBP .167 .136 SLG .143 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 12/7 K/BB 15/3 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings