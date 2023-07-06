Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Barnes is back in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 6 at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 2, when he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Pirates Player Props
|Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Pirates
|Dodgers vs Pirates Odds
|Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .118 with two doubles and 10 walks.
- Barnes has a hit in 11 of 32 games played this year (34.4%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 32 games this season.
- In six games this season, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of 32 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|.136
|AVG
|.102
|.255
|OBP
|.167
|.136
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|12/7
|K/BB
|15/3
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-9) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.61 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.61), 53rd in WHIP (1.431), and 45th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.