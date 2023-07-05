Will Smith -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Smith has had a hit in 41 of 62 games this season (66.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (27.4%).
  • In 12 games this season, he has homered (19.4%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • Smith has driven in a run in 27 games this year (43.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 34 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.310 AVG .241
.404 OBP .384
.575 SLG .398
12 XBH 10
9 HR 3
26 RBI 16
22/17 K/BB 15/25
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Bido (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.