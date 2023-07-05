Will Smith -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Smith has had a hit in 41 of 62 games this season (66.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (27.4%).

In 12 games this season, he has homered (19.4%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Smith has driven in a run in 27 games this year (43.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .310 AVG .241 .404 OBP .384 .575 SLG .398 12 XBH 10 9 HR 3 26 RBI 16 22/17 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings