Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:27 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Will Smith -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Pirates.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 41st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Smith has had a hit in 41 of 62 games this season (66.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (27.4%).
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (19.4%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Smith has driven in a run in 27 games this year (43.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (17.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34 of 62 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.310
|AVG
|.241
|.404
|OBP
|.384
|.575
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|16
|22/17
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Bido (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
