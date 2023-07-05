At +8000, the Las Vegas Raiders are No. 25 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400

+1400 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of nine Raiders games last season went over the point total.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas played better offensively, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.

At home last year, the Raiders were 4-4. On the road, they won just two games.

Las Vegas posted four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.

Raiders Impact Players

Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Jacobs scored zero touchdowns, with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Davante Adams had 100 catches for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

In 14 games played for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

Maxx Crosby had 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos - +5000 2 September 17 @ Bills - +800 3 September 24 Steelers - +6600 4 October 1 @ Chargers - +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +6600 7 October 22 @ Bears - +6600 8 October 30 @ Lions - +2000 9 November 5 Giants - +6600 10 November 12 Jets - +1800 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +2000 12 November 26 Chiefs - +650 14 December 10 Vikings - +4000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +650 17 December 31 @ Colts - +10000 18 January 7 Broncos - +5000

