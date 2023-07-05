On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 86 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .272 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 73.2% of his games this year (60 of 82), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.2% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this season (58.5%), including 14 games with multiple runs (17.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .307 AVG .241 .401 OBP .355 .613 SLG .512 21 XBH 23 12 HR 11 26 RBI 31 35/23 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

