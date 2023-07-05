On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 86 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .272 with 44 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • In 73.2% of his games this year (60 of 82), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40.2% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored at least once 48 times this season (58.5%), including 14 games with multiple runs (17.1%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 43
.307 AVG .241
.401 OBP .355
.613 SLG .512
21 XBH 23
12 HR 11
26 RBI 31
35/23 K/BB 29/29
3 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Bido (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
