Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:26 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mookie Betts (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 86 hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .272 with 44 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 73.2% of his games this year (60 of 82), Betts has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 24.4% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.2% of his games this year, Betts has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this season (58.5%), including 14 games with multiple runs (17.1%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|43
|.307
|AVG
|.241
|.401
|OBP
|.355
|.613
|SLG
|.512
|21
|XBH
|23
|12
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|31
|35/23
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Bido (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
