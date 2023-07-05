The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .231 with 10 doubles and 11 walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 59 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Rojas has driven in a run in eight games this season (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 16 games this year (27.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .234 AVG .228 .298 OBP .240 .298 SLG .272 6 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 14/9 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

