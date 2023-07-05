Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .231 with 10 doubles and 11 walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 59 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has driven in a run in eight games this season (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (27.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|.234
|AVG
|.228
|.298
|OBP
|.240
|.298
|SLG
|.272
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|14/9
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.