The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .231 with 10 doubles and 11 walks.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 31 games this season (of 59 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In 59 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Rojas has driven in a run in eight games this season (13.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (27.1%), including multiple runs in three games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 28
.234 AVG .228
.298 OBP .240
.298 SLG .272
6 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
14/9 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • Bido (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 19 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
