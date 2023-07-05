Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • He ranks 148th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Muncy has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28 games this year (41.2%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 38
.224 AVG .171
.359 OBP .287
.477 SLG .450
11 XBH 14
8 HR 11
17 RBI 32
35/22 K/BB 46/20
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • The Pirates will send Bido (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
