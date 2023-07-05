Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

He ranks 148th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Muncy has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (41.2%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 38 .224 AVG .171 .359 OBP .287 .477 SLG .450 11 XBH 14 8 HR 11 17 RBI 32 35/22 K/BB 46/20 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings