Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- He ranks 148th in batting average, 95th in on base percentage, and 49th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Muncy has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28 games this year (41.2%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|38
|.224
|AVG
|.171
|.359
|OBP
|.287
|.477
|SLG
|.450
|11
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|32
|35/22
|K/BB
|46/20
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Pirates will send Bido (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .278 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.