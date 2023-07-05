Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:32 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.387 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .265 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 30 of 65 games this season (46.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Heyward has had an RBI in 14 games this year (21.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (26 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.279
|.343
|OBP
|.367
|.500
|SLG
|.465
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|20/11
|K/BB
|17/11
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
