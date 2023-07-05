The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.387 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .265 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 30 of 65 games this season (46.2%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games this year, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Heyward has had an RBI in 14 games this year (21.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (26 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 32 .250 AVG .279 .343 OBP .367 .500 SLG .465 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 13 RBI 8 20/11 K/BB 17/11 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings