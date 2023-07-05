James Outman -- hitting .268 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

He has homered in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 35.9% of his games this season (28 of 78), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .259 AVG .217 .336 OBP .301 .431 SLG .428 10 XBH 14 4 HR 7 21 RBI 19 48/11 K/BB 51/14 7 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings