James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:33 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
James Outman -- hitting .268 with a double, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .236 with 10 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 25 walks.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.9% of his games this year, Outman has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35.9% of his games this season (28 of 78), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.336
|OBP
|.301
|.431
|SLG
|.428
|10
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|48/11
|K/BB
|51/14
|7
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
