Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .528.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 66 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.

He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 53 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 44 .307 AVG .324 .383 OBP .406 .472 SLG .580 17 XBH 26 5 HR 9 21 RBI 33 33/20 K/BB 34/20 7 SB 4

