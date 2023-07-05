Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on July 5 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .528.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 66 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
  • He has gone deep in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Freeman has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
  • In 53 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 44
.307 AVG .324
.383 OBP .406
.472 SLG .580
17 XBH 26
5 HR 9
21 RBI 33
33/20 K/BB 34/20
7 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Bido (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 4.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
