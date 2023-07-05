The Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) match up against the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) a game after James Outman hit a pair of home runs in a 9-7 defeat to the Pirates. The game begins at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Dodgers will look to Bobby Miller (4-1) against the Pirates and Osvaldo Bido (0-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (4-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-1, 4.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (4-1) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.23 and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .234 in seven games this season.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Miller has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has made seven appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Osvaldo Bido

Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 19 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.

Over four games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.74 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.

Bido has one quality start under his belt this year.

Bido heads into the matchup with two outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.