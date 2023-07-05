You can see player prop bet odds for Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of their matchup at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Betts Stats

Betts has put up 86 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .272/.377/.560 slash line so far this season.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 4 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-2 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals Jun. 30 4-for-4 3 2 4 11 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (107 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .316/.395/.528 on the season.

Freeman has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 1 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 74 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.344/.458 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 19 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 69 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .242/.322/.411 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0

