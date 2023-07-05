Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, July 5, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Pirates have +200 odds to win. A 9-run over/under is listed in the game.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (4-1, 4.23 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (0-1, 4.74 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 72 times and won 41, or 56.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 7-5 (58.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and went 5-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to go over the total eight times.

The Pirates have won in 28, or 43.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +200 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+155) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Will Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

