How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 135 total home runs.
- Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .446.
- The Dodgers are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
- Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (462 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in MLB.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.283).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miller (4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Miller has three quality starts under his belt this season.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Alec Marsh
|7/1/2023
|Royals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Daniel Lynch
|7/2/2023
|Royals
|L 9-1
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Brady Singer
|7/3/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Mitch Keller
|7/4/2023
|Pirates
|L 9-7
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luis Ortiz
|7/5/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/6/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Johan Oviedo
|7/7/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Griffin Canning
|7/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tyler Anderson
|7/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|-
|-
