Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates hit the field on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Bobby Miller, who will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 135 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .446.

The Dodgers are 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 4 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.4 runs per game (462 total runs).

The Dodgers' .328 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.283).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (4-1 with a 4.23 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his eighth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Miller has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Michael Grove Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates L 9-7 Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels - Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels - Home Clayton Kershaw Tyler Anderson 7/14/2023 Mets - Away - - 7/15/2023 Mets - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.