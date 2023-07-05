The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana take the field at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The favored Dodgers have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +200. The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 9 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have won 56.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (41-31).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Los Angeles has played in 85 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-32-5).

The Dodgers have covered 46.2% of their games this season, going 6-7-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-16 22-22 13-15 33-23 36-24 10-14

