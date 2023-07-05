Dodgers vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 10:10 PM on July 5.
The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (4-1) for the Dodgers and Osvaldo Bido (0-1) for the Pirates.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Pirates Player Props
|Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.
- The Dodgers have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 41, or 56.9%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 7-5 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has scored 462 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Royals
|W 9-3
|Bobby Miller vs Alec Marsh
|July 1
|@ Royals
|L 6-4
|Julio Urías vs Daniel Lynch
|July 2
|@ Royals
|L 9-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Brady Singer
|July 3
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Michael Grove vs Mitch Keller
|July 4
|Pirates
|L 9-7
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luis Ortiz
|July 5
|Pirates
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 6
|Pirates
|-
|Julio Urías vs Johan Oviedo
|July 7
|Angels
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Griffin Canning
|July 8
|Angels
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tyler Anderson
|July 14
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Mets
|-
|TBA vs TBA
