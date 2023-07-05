Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-38) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (40-45) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Dodgers taking home the win. Game time is at 10:10 PM on July 5.

The probable pitchers are Bobby Miller (4-1) for the Dodgers and Osvaldo Bido (0-1) for the Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Dodgers have a record of 3-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 41, or 56.9%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 7-5 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored 462 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule