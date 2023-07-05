David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:30 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, David Peralta (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 69), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|38
|.304
|AVG
|.270
|.337
|OBP
|.308
|.478
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|11
|15/5
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1 with a 4.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
