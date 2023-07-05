On Wednesday, David Peralta (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 69 games this year, with multiple hits in 18.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 7.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 69), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 29.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (30.4%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 38 .304 AVG .270 .337 OBP .308 .478 SLG .360 8 XBH 7 4 HR 1 19 RBI 11 15/5 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

