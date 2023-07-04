Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:35 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Will Smith (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 40 of 61 games this season (65.6%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (27.9%).
- He has homered in 19.7% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (42.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 61 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.309
|AVG
|.241
|.405
|OBP
|.384
|.582
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|21/16
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
