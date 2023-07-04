On Tuesday, Will Smith (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in 40 of 61 games this season (65.6%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (27.9%).
  • He has homered in 19.7% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (42.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34 of 61 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 31
.309 AVG .241
.405 OBP .384
.582 SLG .398
12 XBH 10
9 HR 3
25 RBI 16
21/16 K/BB 15/25
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
  • Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
