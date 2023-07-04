On Tuesday, Will Smith (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .275 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Smith has gotten a hit in 40 of 61 games this season (65.6%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (27.9%).

He has homered in 19.7% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Smith has driven in a run in 26 games this season (42.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 34 of 61 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 31 .309 AVG .241 .405 OBP .384 .582 SLG .398 12 XBH 10 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 21/16 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings