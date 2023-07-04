Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:36 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mookie Betts and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Ortiz on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .268 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 50 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
- In 58.0% of his games this season (47 of 81), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.299
|AVG
|.241
|.390
|OBP
|.355
|.592
|SLG
|.512
|20
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|31
|34/21
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.