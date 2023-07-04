Mookie Betts and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Ortiz on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .268 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 50 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 58.0% of his games this season (47 of 81), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .299 AVG .241 .390 OBP .355 .592 SLG .512 20 XBH 23 11 HR 11 25 RBI 31 34/21 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

