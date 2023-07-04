Mookie Betts and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Luis Ortiz on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .268 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 50 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 58th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Betts has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 23.5% of his games this year, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.
  • In 58.0% of his games this season (47 of 81), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.0%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 43
.299 AVG .241
.390 OBP .355
.592 SLG .512
20 XBH 23
11 HR 11
25 RBI 31
34/21 K/BB 29/29
3 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
  • Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
