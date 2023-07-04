The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .197 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Vargas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.6% of his games this year, Vargas has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 32 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .198 AVG .195 .319 OBP .286 .336 SLG .398 11 XBH 14 2 HR 5 15 RBI 17 28/19 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings