Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:38 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas (.267 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .197 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Vargas has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Vargas has notched at least one RBI. In nine of those games (11.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.198
|AVG
|.195
|.319
|OBP
|.286
|.336
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|28/19
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (2-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .291 against him.
