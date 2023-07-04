Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:36 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 10 doubles and 11 walks while batting .231.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (30 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).
- In 58 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has had an RBI in eight games this season.
- In 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.233
|AVG
|.228
|.300
|OBP
|.240
|.300
|SLG
|.272
|6
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
