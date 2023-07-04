Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 10 doubles and 11 walks while batting .231.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (30 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).

In 58 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has had an RBI in eight games this season.

In 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .233 AVG .228 .300 OBP .240 .300 SLG .272 6 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings