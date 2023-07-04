Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Pirates.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 10 doubles and 11 walks while batting .231.
  • Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this year (30 of 58), with at least two hits 12 times (20.7%).
  • In 58 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in eight games this season.
  • In 27.6% of his games this season (16 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 28
.233 AVG .228
.300 OBP .240
.300 SLG .272
6 XBH 4
0 HR 0
4 RBI 4
13/9 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
