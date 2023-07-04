Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:37 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 32 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (22.4%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 41.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 67 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|38
|.225
|AVG
|.171
|.365
|OBP
|.287
|.490
|SLG
|.450
|11
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|32
|35/22
|K/BB
|46/20
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
