Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 32 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (22.4%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 41.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 34 of 67 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 38 .225 AVG .171 .365 OBP .287 .490 SLG .450 11 XBH 14 8 HR 11 17 RBI 32 35/22 K/BB 46/20 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings