Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .263 in his past 10 games, 59 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the mound, on July 4 at 9:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Pirates.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .195 with six doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 150th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 32 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 15 games this season (22.4%), leaving the park in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 41.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
  • He has scored in 34 of 67 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 38
.225 AVG .171
.365 OBP .287
.490 SLG .450
11 XBH 14
8 HR 11
17 RBI 32
35/22 K/BB 46/20
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
  • Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
