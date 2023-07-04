On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .257 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Heyward has gotten a hit in 29 of 64 games this season (45.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 64), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (21.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.8%).

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (25 of 64), with two or more runs seven times (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .235 AVG .279 .333 OBP .367 .494 SLG .465 11 XBH 10 5 HR 3 13 RBI 8 19/11 K/BB 17/11 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings