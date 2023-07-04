Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jason Heyward (.667 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .257 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Heyward has gotten a hit in 29 of 64 games this season (45.3%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (18.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 64), and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (21.9%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.8%).
- He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (25 of 64), with two or more runs seven times (10.9%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.235
|AVG
|.279
|.333
|OBP
|.367
|.494
|SLG
|.465
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|8
|19/11
|K/BB
|17/11
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz (2-3) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.11 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
