James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Outman has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (14.3%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.217
|.331
|OBP
|.301
|.375
|SLG
|.428
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|47/11
|K/BB
|51/14
|7
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
