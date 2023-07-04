The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Outman has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has homered in 9.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .250 AVG .217 .331 OBP .301 .375 SLG .428 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 19 47/11 K/BB 51/14 7 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings