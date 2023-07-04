The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
  • Outman has reached base via a hit in 38 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
  • He has homered in 9.1% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has had an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 35.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (14.3%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.250 AVG .217
.331 OBP .301
.375 SLG .428
8 XBH 14
2 HR 7
17 RBI 19
47/11 K/BB 51/14
7 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
