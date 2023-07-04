Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:34 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.533) and OPS (.930) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is ninth in slugging.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 77.4% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 38.1% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this year (40.5%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 63.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.5%.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.310
|AVG
|.324
|.388
|OBP
|.406
|.481
|SLG
|.580
|17
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|33
|32/20
|K/BB
|34/20
|7
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Ortiz makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
