On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.533) and OPS (.930) this season.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks seventh and he is ninth in slugging.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 77.4% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 38.1% of them.

He has hit a home run in 15.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this year (40.5%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 63.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 15.5%.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .310 AVG .324 .388 OBP .406 .481 SLG .580 17 XBH 26 5 HR 9 21 RBI 33 32/20 K/BB 34/20 7 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings