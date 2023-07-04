The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) hope to end their three-game losing run against the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37), at 9:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan (2-0) for the Dodgers and Luis Ortiz (2-3) for the Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (2-0, 2.65 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (2-3, 4.11 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan (2-0) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 2.65 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .172 in three games this season.

Sheehan has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

Ortiz (2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.

Ortiz heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Ortiz heads into this matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

