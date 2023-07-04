Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Pirates on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Mookie Betts, Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Betts Stats
- Betts has 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 50 walks and 56 RBI (84 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .268/.371/.550 on the season.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|4-for-4
|3
|2
|4
|11
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-2
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freddie Freeman has 106 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .317/.397/.533 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Rockies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 72 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .271/.343/.459 on the year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 19
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 18
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Jun. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 69 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .245/.321/.415 so far this season.
- Santana enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with four doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
