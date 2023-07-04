Mookie Betts will lead the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) on Tuesday, July 4, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) at Dodger Stadium at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+190). The total is 9.5 runs for this game.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (2-0, 2.65 ERA) vs Luis Ortiz - PIT (2-3, 4.11 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 41 out of the 71 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 64 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (42.2%) in those games.

The Pirates have played as an underdog of +190 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -175 - 1st

