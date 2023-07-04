Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Emmet Sheehan, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in MLB play with 131 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .444.

The Dodgers' .242 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

Los Angeles is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.4 runs per game (455 total).

The Dodgers rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Sheehan (2-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season.

The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Sheehan will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Michael Grove Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels - Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels - Home Clayton Kershaw Tyler Anderson 7/14/2023 Mets - Away - -

