The Los Angeles Dodgers and Jason Heyward will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen on Tuesday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Pirates are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Dodgers (-225). A 9.5-run over/under has been set for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +180 9.5 +100 -120 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have three wins against the spread in their last five chances.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been the moneyline favorite 71 total times this season. They've gone 41-30 in those games.

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Los Angeles has an 8-5 record (winning 61.5% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 69.2% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 84 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-32-5).

The Dodgers are 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-15 22-22 13-15 33-22 36-23 10-14

