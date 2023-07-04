Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-37) and Pittsburgh Pirates (39-45) going head-to-head at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 9:10 PM ET on July 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (2-0) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (2-3) will take the ball for the Pirates.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

The Dodgers have a record of 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 41, or 57.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 7-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles has scored 455 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Dodgers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Dodgers Schedule