David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:39 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, David Peralta (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .290.
- Peralta will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.
- Peralta has recorded a hit in 42 of 68 games this season (61.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (19.1%).
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Peralta has driven in a run in 20 games this year (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 21 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|38
|.315
|AVG
|.270
|.347
|OBP
|.308
|.494
|SLG
|.360
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|11
|14/5
|K/BB
|20/7
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Ortiz gets the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 4.11 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
