On Tuesday, David Peralta (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Ortiz. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .290.

Peralta will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 over the course of his last outings.

Peralta has recorded a hit in 42 of 68 games this season (61.8%), including 13 multi-hit games (19.1%).

In five games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Peralta has driven in a run in 20 games this year (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 21 of 68 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 38 .315 AVG .270 .347 OBP .308 .494 SLG .360 8 XBH 7 4 HR 1 19 RBI 11 14/5 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

