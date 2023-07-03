On Monday, Will Smith (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Royals.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.

Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 60 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.3% of his games this season, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 55.0% of his games this season (33 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .311 AVG .241 .409 OBP .384 .594 SLG .398 12 XBH 10 9 HR 3 25 RBI 16 20/16 K/BB 15/25 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings