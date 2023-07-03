Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Will Smith (batting .222 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 41 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 27th in the league in slugging.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 60 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.3% of his games this season, Smith has notched at least one RBI. In 11 of those games (18.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 55.0% of his games this season (33 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.311
|AVG
|.241
|.409
|OBP
|.384
|.594
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|16
|20/16
|K/BB
|15/25
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
