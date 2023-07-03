Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:24 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of December 31.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.
- Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, Las Vegas played better on offense, ranking 12th in the NFL by totaling 352.5 yards per game.
- The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won just two games on the road.
- Las Vegas won two games as the underdog (2-5) and went 4-6 as the favorite last season.
- The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Raiders Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Jacobs also had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero TDs.
- Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In 14 games played for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers had 67 catches for 804 yards (57.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- In 17 games last year, Maxx Crosby posted 12.5 sacks to go with 22.0 TFL and 87 tackles.
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+1800
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
