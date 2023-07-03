On Monday, Mookie Betts (.970 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Betts is batting .643 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Betts has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (23.8%), homering in 6% of his chances at the plate.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Betts has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 58.8% of his games this season (47 of 80), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.3%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 43 .306 AVG .241 .393 OBP .355 .604 SLG .512 20 XBH 23 11 HR 11 25 RBI 31 33/20 K/BB 29/29 3 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings