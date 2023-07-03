Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Mookie Betts (.970 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 49 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Betts is batting .643 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 73.8% of his 80 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 19 games this season (23.8%), homering in 6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Betts has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 58.8% of his games this season (47 of 80), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (16.3%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|43
|.306
|AVG
|.241
|.393
|OBP
|.355
|.604
|SLG
|.512
|20
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|31
|33/20
|K/BB
|29/29
|3
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
