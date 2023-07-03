Miguel Vargas, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, July 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .199.

In 50.0% of his 76 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 9.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .204 AVG .195 .321 OBP .286 .345 SLG .398 11 XBH 14 2 HR 5 15 RBI 17 25/19 K/BB 31/17 1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings