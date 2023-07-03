Miguel Vargas, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, July 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .199.
  • In 50.0% of his 76 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In 9.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 28.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 40
.204 AVG .195
.321 OBP .286
.345 SLG .398
11 XBH 14
2 HR 5
15 RBI 17
25/19 K/BB 31/17
1 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Keller (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.114 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.
