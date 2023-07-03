Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas, with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, July 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .199.
- In 50.0% of his 76 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In 9.2% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.9%.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.204
|AVG
|.195
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.345
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|17
|25/19
|K/BB
|31/17
|1
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.114 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th.
