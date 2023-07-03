Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on July 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has nine doubles and 11 walks while hitting .225.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
  • In 57 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this season.
  • He has scored in 16 games this year (28.1%), including three multi-run games (5.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.221 AVG .228
.292 OBP .240
.279 SLG .272
5 XBH 4
0 HR 0
3 RBI 4
13/9 K/BB 13/2
4 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 81 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates are sending Keller (9-3) to make his 18th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1).
