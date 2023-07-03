Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on July 3 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has nine doubles and 11 walks while hitting .225.

Rojas has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).

In 57 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this season.

He has scored in 16 games this year (28.1%), including three multi-run games (5.3%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .221 AVG .228 .292 OBP .240 .279 SLG .272 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings