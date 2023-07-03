Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on July 3 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has nine doubles and 11 walks while hitting .225.
- Rojas has had a hit in 29 of 57 games this year (50.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
- In 57 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (28.1%), including three multi-run games (5.3%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.221
|AVG
|.228
|.292
|OBP
|.240
|.279
|SLG
|.272
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 81 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates are sending Keller (9-3) to make his 18th start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1).
