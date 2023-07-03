The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .189 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.

In 47.0% of his games this season (31 of 66), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 21.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.6%).

He has scored in 33 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 38 .214 AVG .171 .361 OBP .287 .459 SLG .450 10 XBH 14 7 HR 11 16 RBI 32 33/22 K/BB 46/20 0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings