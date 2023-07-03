Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .189 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.
- In 47.0% of his games this season (31 of 66), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 21.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.6%).
- He has scored in 33 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.214
|AVG
|.171
|.361
|OBP
|.287
|.459
|SLG
|.450
|10
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|32
|33/22
|K/BB
|46/20
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.114 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
