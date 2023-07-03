The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .189 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 47.0% of his games this season (31 of 66), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (15.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 21.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 27 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.6%).
  • He has scored in 33 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 38
.214 AVG .171
.361 OBP .287
.459 SLG .450
10 XBH 14
7 HR 11
16 RBI 32
33/22 K/BB 46/20
0 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Keller will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.114 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
