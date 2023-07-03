The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .258 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • Heyward has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In eight games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • Heyward has driven home a run in 13 games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 32
.234 AVG .279
.337 OBP .367
.494 SLG .465
10 XBH 10
5 HR 3
12 RBI 8
19/11 K/BB 17/11
1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Keller will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1).
