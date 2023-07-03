The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .258 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Heyward has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Heyward has driven home a run in 13 games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 32 .234 AVG .279 .337 OBP .367 .494 SLG .465 10 XBH 10 5 HR 3 12 RBI 8 19/11 K/BB 17/11 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings