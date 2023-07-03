Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (.457 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .258 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Heyward has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Heyward has driven home a run in 13 games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this season (25 of 63), with two or more runs seven times (11.1%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|32
|.234
|AVG
|.279
|.337
|OBP
|.367
|.494
|SLG
|.465
|10
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/11
|K/BB
|17/11
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1).
