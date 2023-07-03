The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .232 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 49.4% of his games this season (38 of 77), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.4%).
  • In 27 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.250 AVG .217
.331 OBP .301
.375 SLG .428
8 XBH 14
2 HR 7
17 RBI 19
47/11 K/BB 51/14
7 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Keller (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
