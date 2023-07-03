James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .232 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- In 49.4% of his games this season (38 of 77), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.4%).
- In 27 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.217
|.331
|OBP
|.301
|.375
|SLG
|.428
|8
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|47/11
|K/BB
|51/14
|7
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.33 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
