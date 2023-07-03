The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .232 with 10 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 25 walks.

In 49.4% of his games this season (38 of 77), Outman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (22.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 9.1% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (26.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of them (10.4%).

In 27 of 77 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .250 AVG .217 .331 OBP .301 .375 SLG .428 8 XBH 14 2 HR 7 17 RBI 19 47/11 K/BB 51/14 7 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings