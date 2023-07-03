Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Pirates - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Pirates
|Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction
|Dodgers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Pirates Odds
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .935, fueled by an OBP of .399 to go with a slugging percentage of .536. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.
- In 77.1% of his 83 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Freeman has an RBI in 34 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 62.7% of his games this season (52 of 83), with two or more runs 13 times (15.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.312
|AVG
|.324
|.391
|OBP
|.406
|.487
|SLG
|.580
|17
|XBH
|26
|5
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|33
|31/20
|K/BB
|34/20
|7
|SB
|4
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.33 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Keller (9-3) is going for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.34 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.34), 18th in WHIP (1.114), and 15th in K/9 (10.1) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.