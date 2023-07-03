On Monday, Freddie Freeman (hitting .250 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .935, fueled by an OBP of .399 to go with a slugging percentage of .536. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

In 77.1% of his 83 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (15.7%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Freeman has an RBI in 34 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 62.7% of his games this season (52 of 83), with two or more runs 13 times (15.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .312 AVG .324 .391 OBP .406 .487 SLG .580 17 XBH 26 5 HR 9 21 RBI 33 31/20 K/BB 34/20 7 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings