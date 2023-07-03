The Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44) to start a four-game series at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch at 10:10 PM ET on Monday. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Royals, and the Pirates a series loss to the Brewers.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (10-4) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-3).

Dodgers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-3, 3.34 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Kershaw (10-4) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies.

The 35-year-old has pitched to a 2.55 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across 16 games.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (9-3 with a 3.34 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 18th of the season.

His last appearance came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.34, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.

Keller is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Keller will try to last five or more innings for his 17th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 frames per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 3.34 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.114 WHIP ranks 18th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Dodgers

He will face off against a Dodgers offense that is batting .242 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .444 (fourth in the league) with 130 total home runs (third in MLB play).

Keller has thrown six innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 against the Dodgers this season.

