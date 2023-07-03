Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers (46-37) will host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (39-44) at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 3, with a start time of 10:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (10-4, 2.55 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (9-3, 3.34 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 70 times and won 40, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 12-12 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 27, or 42.9%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Pirates have won five of nine games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +600 3rd 1st Win NL West -160 - 1st

