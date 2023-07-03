Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates will try to beat Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams square off on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are third-best in MLB action with 130 total home runs.

Los Angeles' .444 slugging percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers' .242 batting average ranks 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (450 total, 5.4 per game).

The Dodgers' .329 on-base percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

Kershaw is aiming for his sixth quality start in a row.

Kershaw will look to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Rockies L 9-8 Away Michael Grove Kyle Freeland 6/29/2023 Rockies W 14-3 Away Emmet Sheehan Chase Anderson 6/30/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bobby Miller Alec Marsh 7/1/2023 Royals L 6-4 Away Julio Urías Daniel Lynch 7/2/2023 Royals L 9-1 Away Tony Gonsolin Brady Singer 7/3/2023 Pirates - Home Clayton Kershaw Mitch Keller 7/4/2023 Pirates - Home Emmet Sheehan Luis Ortiz 7/5/2023 Pirates - Home Bobby Miller Osvaldo Bido 7/6/2023 Pirates - Home Julio Urías Johan Oviedo 7/7/2023 Angels - Home Tony Gonsolin Griffin Canning 7/8/2023 Angels - Home Clayton Kershaw Tyler Anderson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.