Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Monday. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+145). The contest's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Dodgers are 3-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Los Angeles and its opponent have gone above the over/under in five straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers during that span being 10.4.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 40-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 12-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Los Angeles has played in 83 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-31-5).

The Dodgers have put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-15 22-22 13-15 32-22 35-23 10-14

